CK Akonnor impressed with Yacouba's performance following return from injury

Sports News of Monday, 20 May 2019

Source: footballghana.com

Sogne Yacouba was on target for the Porcupines

Head Coach for Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has disclosed that he was impressed with the performance of striker Sogne Yacouba on Sunday against Medeama SC in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The forward returned to the starting line up to pair up front with Abdul Safiu after recovering from an injury he suffered at the tail end of their CAF Confederations Cup Campaign a couple of months ago.

The dangerous striker marked his return to the matchday starting line up by scoring the opening goal in the side’s 2-0 victory over the Yellow and Mauves at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium yesterday.

Speaking to the media after the match, CK Akonnor shared that the Burkinabe import injected some freshness into the team and he was happy with his performance on the day.

“I was happy with the fact that Yacouba came in and he brought in some freshness into the team and played very well”, Coach Akonnor said.

The ex-Black Stars captain further explained that his side were outplayed on the day by their opponents but were fortunate enough to have been more efficient upfront which helped them to grab all 3 points.

“They played, we scored. Technically they were good, they kept the ball but they were inefficient upfront. We were efficient upfront. We struggled when we lost possession to pass the ball but again we looked sharper upfront and we delivered”, he said.

He added, “We didn’t play too well but like is said, upfront we were efficient. The chances we had we were able to convert it and we won the match”.