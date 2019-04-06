Methodist Girls' SHS wins 2019 World ROBOFEST competition

General News of Monday, 20 May 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Some of the participants in a group photograph

Methodist Girls’ High School at Mamfe Akuapem in the Eastern Region has won the 2019 World ROBOFEST Competition held in Michigan in the United States of America.

The 20th edition of the robotic driven approach in solving tasks, saw the school from Ghana winning the ultimate game competition.

The task given comprised building a robot to arrange boxes according to a Binary Number Given. This Binary Number is unveiled when all robots are impounded.

MEGHIS, had earlier triumphed from the preliminary contests held in Ghana among all the top senior high schools.

The annual competition in Ghana, under the code name; Robotics Inspired Science Education, (RISE) is organized by Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation founded by Dr. Ashitey Trebi-Olenu.

Some of the participating countries were:

1. Japan

2. China

3. Korea

4. South Africa

5. United States

6. Mexico etc