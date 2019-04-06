Monday rains flood Ayariga’s home, mess up Bentley, 7 other luxury cars

General News of Monday, 20 May 2019

Source: classfmonline.com

Eight of his cars which were parked in the house at the time of the floods got inundated

The Haatso home of the founder of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, got flooded on Monday, 20 May 2019 after almost an hour of rains.

Mr Ayarga, who confirmed the incident to ClassFMonline.com, said a nearby drain got inundated during the rains, forcing the flood waters to rush into his plush residence in the national capital, Accra.

Eight of his cars which were parked in the house at the time of the floods got inundated. They include a Bentley, Daimler Crysler, and several Land Cruisers.

Meanwhile, two persons are reported dead as a result of flooding in some parts of Accra.

Areas like Okponglo Legon, Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange, Avenor, Alajo and some parts of Kaneshie got flooded.

The two bodies were found at Adabraka, a flood-prone area in the capital.

At the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, some vehicles got stuck in the floods while pedestrians traversed the knee-level floods.

Flooding in Accra is perennial and all attempts by the authorities to get citizens to avoid building on waterways and clogging the drains have proven futile.