Mass power cuts: Krobos clash with police, PDS staff

General News of Monday, 20 May 2019

Scores of youth in Manya Kpongunor in the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region on Monday, 20 May 2019 clashed with officials of Power Distribution Service (PDS) following a mass disconnection exercise.

The state power distributor is embarking on a mass disconnection exercise dubbed: ‘Revenue Mobilisation’ in Somanya, Odumase Krobo and its environs.

According to the Somanya District Manager of PDS, Mr. Edward Ochire, the exercise has become necessary due to the failure by the residents to pay their electricity bills since 2017.

He added that the development has led to shortfalls in the revenue of the company.

Although the PDS officials carried out the exercise under heavy security presence, the youth defied the security arrangement and violently stopped them from carrying out their activity.

The irate youth blocked the roads.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the irate youth who caused the pandemonium.

