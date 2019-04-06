Arrest James Agalga now over 4,000 guns – NPP Charges Security Agencies

General News of Monday, 20 May 2019

Former Deputy Interior Minister, James Agalga

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is asking security agencies in the country as a matter of urgent, arrest a former Deputy Minister of the Interior during the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, James Agalga over the imported guns.

Police it would be recalled intercepted at the Tema port on the 10th of May 2019, a quantity of legally imported guns into the country by a letter of authorization the former appointee issued and signed to the importer.

There have been series of controversies over who actually issued the permit for the importation of the cache of weapons but Nana Obiri Boahen believes it is prudent for the former Deputy Minister to be arrested.

“What are the security agencies doing now? They should write to the Speaker of Parliament so James Agalga can answer for his action”, a Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen charged responsible security agencies in the country.

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed that the intercepted weapons were legally imported into the country by a letter of authorization issued to the importer by the ex while Mahama administration on the 5th of January 2017, two clear days to the end of its term of office.

Addressing a news conference at the Ministry of Information last Wednesday, the Minister for information referred to a permit letter signed by the former Deputy Minister of the Interior during the NDC administration, James Agalga (MP), and dated the 5th of January 2017 and indicated that the former Mahama government granted “M/s Yadco Ghana” the permit to import twenty thousand (20,000) cases of five hundred (500) pieces of Shotgun cartridges, four thousand (4,000) pieces of hunting shotguns and five hundred boxes of percussion caps in the Country.

“We find it strange that the very persons who issued the permit for the importation of these arms will today turn around and say that the Akufo Addo administration has issued permits and therefore has to take the security situation of this country a lot more seriously that it is doing now” The Information Minister said.

On Kumasi-based Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Lawyer Obiri Boahen, onetime Minister of Interior under Kufuor led administration bemoaned how the state security agencies are taking the matter lightly when bothers on the state security.

“James Agalga would be arrested under my watch and I would have taught him that I am a lawyer like him”, Nana Obiri Boahen fumed taking swipe at handlings of issues by the Information Ministry and NPP.

“Sometimes when I look at the information the government is churning out, I say we are weak as party and government”, Nana Obiri Boahen observed.