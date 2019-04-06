Tree falls on parked vehicle at University of Ghana

General News of Monday, 20 May 2019

A huge tree has fallen on a vehicle parked around the Institute of African Studies at the University of Ghana campus.

The incident occurred during a downpour in Accra on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Citi News sources say only the vehicle was smashed by the fall of the tumbled tree with no causalities recorded.

Chainsaw operators have been brought in to cut parts of the tree to have the scene cleared.

A similar incident happened at the University of Ghana in August 2016.