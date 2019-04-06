Ayariga’s house flooded after Accra rains

Hassan Ayariga in his flooded home

Founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga has had his house flooded after heavy rains in Accra on Monday.

Parked cars at his residence in West Legon are stuck as frantic efforts are being put into draining the floods.

The intermittent rains have also resulted in floods in some areas of the country’s capital city.

Adabraka, Haatso, Ashongman and Madina are among the areas flooded by Monday’s downpour.