Police clash with Krobo residents over PDS mass disconnection exercise

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 20 May 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

POLICE ACTION Kobo Some irate youth blocked the roads to protest

Residents of Manya kpongunor in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality have clashed with the Police and officials of Power distribution Company over a mass disconnection exercise by the latter.

The residents, mostly youth, blocked the main Kpong -Odumase stretch to prevent the officials of from entering the town and homes for the electricity disconnection exercise.

In the ensuing melee, the police reportedly fired tear gas to disperse the crowd and subsequently arrested some of the rampaging youth.

A police reinforcement team from Akosombo and counter terrorism United led by DSP Kartey Otumi, the eastern regional Operations Commander were called to support their colleagues.

The people of Manya and Yilo Krobo have been up in arms with the ECG,now PDS with the former insisting and vowed not to pay what they say is over billing.

What triggered their refusal, according to them, is an existing MOU their forefathers signed with VRA when government took part of their lands for the construction of the Akosombo Dam.

Irate youth in the Somanya and Odumasi two years ago attacked and vandalized the ECG office in Somanya and destroyed police properties in protest of electricity bills.

Eastern regional police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh says the police have brought the situation under control,assuring of maintaining peace and order.

