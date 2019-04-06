Home | News | 'MIE KUKUM' Demo To Hit Volta On May 31

Dan Soko
Coalition of Health Care Delivery Monitors are asking Ghanaians and various political parties to join them paint Volta Region red on 31st May 2019.

The Association took a swipe at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo claiming their people are dying because of the non – functioning of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The group indicated that they find it very necessary to come up with the “MIE KUKUM” demonstration, which literally means we are dying.

According to them, the NHIS does not even cover paracetamol in most of their hospitals which very disturbing.

Below is their full statement

PRESS RELEASE

MIE KUKUM DEMONSTRATION AGAINST COLLAPSING NHIS AND HEALTH CARE DELIVERY IN THE VOLTA REGION

We are demonstrating to draw the attention of the government to the bizarre health care system and non-functioning of the health insurance scheme in the Volta Region.

People go to the hospital with the insurance cards but it does not work, they have to pay for the drugs they are given, even for common paracetamol, plaster and vitamin C. We are now experiencing cash and carry and the region.

The reason for this problem is as a result of the government's inability to pay for claims to the facilities on time.

The government is owing some of the facilities for a period ranging from about nine months to eleven months, making it difficult for hospitals to acquire drugs for the hospitals.

This phenomenon has created a tetra headed problem, where the hospitals are owing the central medical stores and utility providers in the region.

The demonstration dub MIE KUKUM meaning we are dying is scheduled to take place on 31st May 2019 in the regional capital Ho.

We encourage all political parties and the general public to participate in this demonstration.

Signed

Chris Apetorgbor

Courage Dezang

Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

