Home | News | Asamoah Gyan feels betrayed by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah

Asamoah Gyan feels betrayed by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah

Dan Soko

Sports News of Monday, 20 May 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Asamoah Gyan Kwesi Appiah Asamoah Gyan and Kwesi Appiah

Asamoah Gyan’s decision to call time on his glittering international career has left the nation in deep shock.

With barely two months to the start of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan sent shock waves amongst football advocates in the country after he announced his retirement from the national team.

In a two-part press release, the in-form Kayserispor striker said he was resigning due to feeling sense of betrayal.

Few months ago, coach Appiah contemplated dropping him from his final squad because he was not playing, battling injuries and form had dipped.

But after banging three goals in a space of seven days for Kayserispor in the Turkish league, the 32-year-old believes he has earned the right to be included in the list and captain the team in Egypt.

The coach called him to congratulate him on his return. It was here that coach informed Gyan of a decision to make him the general captain of the team whiles another player leads the team on the field at the AFCON.

Gyan obviously did not accept decision. The coach explained that, it was same manner he handed the captaincy to Gyan in 2012, whiles his senior John Mensah acted as General captain. The captaincy wasn't going to be taken from him outrightly. But Gyan asked to be allowed time to think about decision.

After some few hours, Gyan returned the call and told coach he will not accept the decision once he is around and fit, he must be captain. But coach stood his ground.

He has decided to call it a day despite being named in the final squad for the tournament.

The coach will announce his squad for the tournament on Tuesday 21st May 2019.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Big Ups Stone, Keep Crashing Shatta Wale – Sam George

May 20, 2019

Monday rains flood Ayariga’s home, mess up Bentley, 7 other luxury cars

May 20, 2019

Arrest James Agalga now over 4,000 guns – NPP Charges Security Agencies

May 20, 2019

Punctuality Ghana Requests an Infirmary be Built at the Ministries

May 20, 2019

Tema Residents Now Very Cautious of Weather Conditions

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!