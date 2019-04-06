Home | News | Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy granted bail

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy granted bail

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 20 May 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy Fires Shatta Wale.jpeg Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Dancehall musicians, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have been granted bail by Ghana Police Service 24 hours after their arrest.

The Ghana Police Service on Sunday, May 19, 2019, arrested two of Ghana's biggest musicians, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known in showbiz circles as Stonebwoy and Charles Nii Armah (Shatta Wale) over a brawl that ensued at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The camp of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale clashed on stage when Stonebwoy was announced as the winner for the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year category.

In the midst of the tension, Stonebwoy pulled out a gun; an action he has explained in a press statement as self-defence.

Taking to Facebook, Kwame A Plus and former manager of Shatta Wale, Bulldog confirmed that both musicians were detained by the police yesterday.

"We are still at the police station. Shatta and Stonebwoy have both been detained. The police have been very professional. For the sake of peace and to avoid many people trooping here which will definitely make the work of the police very difficult, we won't make public which police station they are being held. I'm here with Bull Dog. This beef, no matter how hard it is, we will chew it and make peace. 4lyf is 4lyf. NB: Don't go to Tesano Police Station. We have left there", Kwame A Plus posted at 12am on Facebook.

More to follow...

