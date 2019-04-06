Home | News | Google revokes Huawei's Android licence

Google revokes Huawei's Android licence

Dan Soko

Google has suspended some of its business with Chinese technology giant Huawei – in line with orders from the US government.

Huawei smartphones are set to lose access to updates of the Android mobile operating system, with the exception of those made publicly available via open source licencing.

For now, existing Huawei smartphone users are still able to update apps but, when Google launches the next version of Android later this year, those updates may not be be available.

“We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” a Google spokesperson said.

“For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices.”

Chipmakers such as Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx, and Broadcom have said they will not supply chips to Huawei until further notice.

The move comes after Washington added Huawei to a list of companies that US firms cannot trade with without a licence.

Huawei declined to comment on the move, but in the past has indicated it was developing its own operating system in the event it lost access to American systems.alt

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Big Ups Stone, Keep Crashing Shatta Wale – Sam George

May 20, 2019

Monday rains flood Ayariga’s home, mess up Bentley, 7 other luxury cars

May 20, 2019

Arrest James Agalga now over 4,000 guns – NPP Charges Security Agencies

May 20, 2019

Punctuality Ghana Requests an Infirmary be Built at the Ministries

May 20, 2019

Tema Residents Now Very Cautious of Weather Conditions

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!