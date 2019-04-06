Home | News | LIVESTREAMING: Bulldog, George Quaye speak on Stonebwoy-Shatta Wale feud

General News of Monday, 20 May 2019

Source: www.Ghanaweb.com

CITI TV POV L-R: Bernard Avle, Bulldog, George Quaye and Ruddy Kwakye

Artiste and Repertoire Manager for Zylofon Music Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson (Bulldog) is on Citi TV’s ‘Point of View’ with George Quaye, Head of Communication of Charterhouse Ghana, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, alongside entertainment analyst Ruddy Kwakye for a discussion on the just ended edition of the event which was marred by chaos.

Stonebwoy born Livingstone Este Satekla and Charles Nii Armah aka Shatta Wale were arrested Sunday following the scuffle that erupted on stage between their camps after Stonebwoy was announced the winner of the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year.

Just when Stonebwoy, who was picking up the award for the fifth time, was about to deliver his acceptance speech for the award, Shatta Wale started walking towards him on stage.

As he approached the stage, blows started flying between Stonebwoy’s entourage and Shatta Wale’s team. Stonebwoy pulled out a gun on stage during the scuffle as some of his team members try to shield the gun.

Join the live show hosted by Bernard Avle as the pundits unravel the unfortunate incident.

