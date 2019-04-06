I’m your brother from a distance-President Akuffo-Addo assures Savannah region Chiefs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Savannah

President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo has disclosed that he is more close in soul, time and place to the people of the newly created Savannah region than they can ever imagine.

At a Durbar with the chiefs and people of Wasipe Traditional Area in the North Gonja District of the newly created Savannah region as part of his three days tour of the region,he noted that in life sometimes, your own brother could be a distant stranger,adding that,”I am your close brother from a distance”.

He expressed gratitude to the people for making Savannah region a reality after nearly 50 years of demands, agitations and petitions,noting that,it was historic and an honor to be the first president to tour the region.

He explained that he was in the infant region to lay the foundation and basis for development and urged the people of the area to work towards the upkeep of the region after diligent years of struggle.

To enable the Regional Cooordinating Council,of which he would be inspecting the grounds for construction,to take off smoothly,he revealed that he came along with eight vehicles to be presented to the regional officers to aid their work and promised to monitor closely from the Flagstaff house the work of the RCC.

On the Seismic Survey being conducted by the GNP under the Voltaian Basin for possible deposits of oil and gas at Sakpala,Mankarigu and Yagbon-Daha,he said there will soon be feasibility studies by experts to identify and ensure the natural resources in the area, including salt are put to good use.

The president took the opportunity to tour the Daboya Smock and Weaving centre and promised to take steps to upgrade the centre to modern standards.

The Paramount Chief of the Wasipe Tradition Area in a speech delivered on his behalf by Gbenapewura Sung-Bore,appealed to the president as the mother of the region to bring more development to the area,’describing him as a visionary leader’.

He said the area was endowed with abundant natural resources such as salt, mineral deposits,fossil fuel,vast land and water that need to be tapped for development.

He disclosed that the district was in dire need of a hospital,tertiary institutions,military barracks and called on the president to consider upgrading the road from Busunu to Daboya;Daboya to Mankarigu as well as establishing the Smock Weaving factory in Daboya as part of the One District,One Factory policy.

The president was accompanied by the Minister of Roads and Highways,Mr.Amoako Attah;the Minister of Regional Reorganisation,Hon.Dan Botwe;the Northern Regional Minister; Mr.Salifu Saeed and the Savannah regional Minister, hon.Salifu Adam Braimah.

The next stop of the president would be at Damongo,the Savannah regional capital were he is expected to break the grounds for the construction of the Regional Coordinating Council.

Source:Ananpansah B Abraham