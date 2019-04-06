2020 EIU predictions great feedback – Gov’t

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

The Akufo-Addo administration has described predictions that it would win the 2020 elections as evidence of the good work it was doing.

The EIU in a report released on May 13, said President Akufo-Addo would beat the NDC candidate former President John Mahama in next year’s polls.

According to it, it would be difficult for the NDC under Mr Mahama to portray itself as the better custodian of Ghana’s economy, especially as the country’s growth outlook appeared fairly strong.

Addressing the media in Accra on Monday information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the report signifies a feedback of the good work being done by the government.

He said: “Government views these reports first as feedback which enables us to evaluate our progress of work in creating prosperity and equal opportunity for all as stated in our 2016 manifesto.”

Government, he assured despite the prediction “remains committed in fulfilling its campaign promises notably, rebuilding a strong economy, developing and executing strong flagship programmes and transforming various aspects of our national lives.”

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) earlier lauded the predictions as good news, with the pledge of guarding against complacency.

“So we are not going to be complacent…and assume there is no report at all.

“We are going to create the impression as if there is no report at all and learn from our shortcomings and mistakes, anticipations and the anxieties and the expectations from the report. But as to the good side of it that we are in the lead, we are not going to be bothered at all. We are not going to be swollen-headed at all,” the party’s deputy general secretary Obiri Boahene said.