M.anifest calls for total elimination of child abuse

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

M.anifest Mic Holds M.anifest

Mr Kwame Tsikata, aka M.anifest, a young budding musician, has called for the total elimination of child abuse in order to safeguard children’s development.

He said society as a whole had the collective responsibility to prevent child abuse; stating that, all forms of child exploitation had harmful effects on the development of children.

The World Health Organisation defines child abuse and child maltreatment as "all forms of physical and/or emotional ill-treatment, sexual abuse, neglect or negligent treatment or commercial or other exploitation, resulting in actual or potential harm to the child's health, survival, development or dignity in the context of a relationship of responsibility, trust or power."

M.anifest, who is the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Ghana Influencer, made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sideline of the "Future of Childhood in Ghana Conference" in Tamale.

The Conference on the theme “ForEveryChild, Every Right” was attended by more than one hundred school children drawn from the five northern regions.

The event, which was organised by UNICEF, in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, was held as part of activities marking the 30th Anniversary of the ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

It would be recalled that three decades ago, Ghana led the rest of the world in championing the rights of the child by being the first country to ratify the Convention.

M.anifest urged parents to see children as human beings; declaring that "they are not lesser beings so, treat them as such. Treat them as thinking beings. Treat them as people with feelings, not people who are here to do your chores.

They are here to shape the future of your home, your city and the future of the country."

He said if parents treat their children as human beings, they would respect their rights, and as such they would not violently abuse them when they do something wrong.

“If you treat them as human beings, you will remember that their needs are also important,” M.anifest stated.

To the children of Ghana, M.anifest said: "You have a voice. Speak up and take a stand for your rights. It is up to us - our generation to make Ghana the country we want it to be."

"Your voice is important. Build the courage to find voice. Don't allow adults to silence you. It is very difficult to learn. But it is important that you start developing your voice at a very early stage."

M.anifest advised children to be obedient to their parents and to take their studies very seriously.

