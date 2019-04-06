Home | News | Ashanti Regional Peace Council builds capacity of members

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

The Ashanti Regional Peace Council, has organized a capacity training workshop for its members in Kumasi.

The two-day training seeks to build their capacities to understand the role of the National Peace Council (NPC), in the maintenance of peace in Ghana.

They were taken through topics such as understanding and prevention of conflict, conflict analysis, early warning signs and mediation.

The Right Rev. Christopher Nyarko Andam, the Chairman of the Council in the region, in an address, said it was important to equip members, especially the new ones with the requisite skills to execute their mandate competently.

He said the Ashanti Region was bedeviled with a lot of complex conflict cases, which usually escalates during elections and this underscored the need to build the capacity of members ahead of the 2020 general election.

He commended government and the security agencies for the steps being taken based on early warning signs, to avert a possible terrorist attack following recent attacks in neighbouring Burkina Faso.

The Right Rev. Andam who is also the Kumasi Methodist Diocesan Bishop, implored the government to extend the training on identifying early warning signs of terrorism to all the citizenry including Civil Society Organizations as well as faith groups and not only the security personnel.

This, he noted, would ensure that the entire citizenry would be sensitized and take the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of terrorist attack in the country.

He entreated the public to take personal security serious and report suspicious characters to the appropriate authorities for action.

Rev Andam, applauded the board of the NPC for the role it was playing to disband political vigilante groups, which continue to be a threat to national security.

