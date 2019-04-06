Edward Ameyibor’s funeral fixed for Friday, July 5

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

The late Edward Ameyibor

The funeral of Mr Edward Yao Ameyibor, a former Supervising Chief Editor of the Ghana News Agency, would be held on Friday, July 5, at the Tema Joint Church at Community 7, at Tema.

That would be followed by a private burial in keeping with his traditional status as a prince, the Head of the Ameyibor Family in Accra and Tema, Torgbe Walter Ameyibor, announced this, on Monday, at a service to commemorate the seventh day after his passing.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has opened a Book of Condolence at the Ghana International Press Centre to honour the man, who was once its President, and invited members, friends and sympathisers to go and pay their tributes.

Mr Kofi Owusu, the General Manager of the GNA, joined the GJA executives led by Mr Affail Monney, Ambassador Kabral Blay Amihere, Mrs Gifty Affenyi Dadzie, and Ms Ajoa Yeboah – Afari, all former Presidents of the professional body, to pay their tributes to the fallen giant of the inky fraternity.

Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, immediate past Chairman of the National Media Commission, Mr Albert Sam, a member of the Board of the GNA, Mr Cameron Duodu, a veteran journalist, Mr Kwasi Pratt and many senior editors and journalists, also paid their tributes.

The tributes predominantly praise his sterling mentoring and training qualities, affability, camaraderie, hard work and jovial nature.

Both the GNA and the GJA have said his contribution to the development of ethical journalism in Ghana and Africa, as a whole, is very profound.

Mr Ameyibor died at the age of 76 at Trust Hospital at Osu, on Monday, May 13.

Popularly known as ‘Oga’, a title he picked while working as the GNA’s correspondent to Lagos, Nigeria, Mr Ameyibor worked for the state-owned wire service from October 1, 1963 to August 31, 2002.

After leaving the GNA, he worked with Diamond FM, a private radio station in Tamale, for many years as General Manager. He also served in various capacities, including the Vice Chairman of HelpAge Ghana and the General Secretary of SSNIT National Pensioners Association.