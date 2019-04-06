Home | News | Free SHS, the most people centred policy in Ghanaian history - Yagaba Chief

Free SHS, the most people centred policy in Ghanaian history - Yagaba Chief

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Mumuni Akufo Addo Paramount Chief of Yagaba Traditional Area, Naa Sugru Wuni Mumu with president Akufo-Addo and others

The Paramount Chief of Yagaba Traditional Area, Naa Sugru Wuni Mumuni, has lauded the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for fulfilling his 2016 campaign pledge and implementing the Free Senior High School Policy.

According to the Yagaba Chief, “Your flagship programmes such as the Free Senior High School Education will forever go down in the history of this country as the most people centered policy that helped in alleviating poverty in this country.”

Naa Sugru Wuni Mumuni added that “many were those who said you will never fulfill this campaign promise. Infact, the sceptics said you were simply desperate for power, hence the juicy and unattainable promises. The story has, however, changed today. People from this part of the country could never dream of enrolling into the known prestigious schools, mostly located in the southern sector.”

In buttressing this point, he stated that not less than 20 students from the Mamprugu Moagduri district have gotten admission in schools such as Prempeh College, Adisadel College and the other prestigious senior high schools in the country.

“The Free SHS has helped in reducing kayayei in Mamprugu Moagduri, because your government takes care of school fees, and students do not need to travel down south to engage in menial jobs in order to enable them pay their fees,” the Chief added.

Naa Sugru Wuni Mumuni made this known on Friday, 17th May, 2019, when he held a durbar in honour of President Akufo-Addo at Yagaba, on day 2 of the President’s tour of the North East Region.

The Yagaba Chief noted that “ever since you were voted into power by the overwhelming people of this country, you have never let us down. You inspire and keep inspiring hope in the good people of this country.”

He expressed the appreciation of the Chiefs and people of Yagaba to the President for initiating pro-poor policies.

“Mr President, this area is predominantly a farming community. Your social intervention policy of Planting for Food and Jobs led to a bountiful harvest in this district. Fertilizer subsidies under this flagship programme have boosted our local economy,” he said.

Naa Sugru Wuni Mumuni also thanked President Akufo-Addo for the “expansion of the LEAP programme”, which, he said “has equally reduced economic and social suffering. We continue to pray that all of these initiatives and those yet to come will move Ghana beyond aid as you have envisioned.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Edward Ameyibor’s funeral fixed for Friday, July 5

May 20, 2019

Government launches sixth national policy summit

May 20, 2019

Commey ready to ‘rock and roll’ against Beltran

May 20, 2019

Give a verdict on ambulances purchased under Mahama’s government – Segbefia to EOCO

May 20, 2019

Police clash with Krobo residents over PDS mass disconnection exercise

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!