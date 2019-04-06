Election 2020 may be rigged - Mahama predicts

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

John Mahama, former president, Ghana

Former President John Mahama has cast doubts over the Electoral Commission’s (EC) ability to conduct neutral general elections in 2020.

Mr. John Dramani Mahama, who is the flag bearer for. the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said: “to be more open with the political parties are the ad of election 2020.”

He has, therefore, underscored the need for the EC to pr, therefore, critics wrong.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Citi Fm he said: “They need to prove us wrong. We have our doubts that they can be neutral and fair… the current posture and the way they are conducting things makes us doubt that they will be neutral and fair in 2020.”

He added: “The EC is not a secret society. It is not somebody’s private closet that needs to be shut and us not know what is going on there… they should open all the process.”

“When the EC starts behaving like the representatives of political parties are a nuisance [to the Commission]… then this affects the trust and confidence the people have in the EC [which is supposed to be] a neutral arbiter,” the former President added.

He has advised the EC boss, Jean Mensa not to “become sensitive to criticisms” and further urged her to change her posture.

“Her posture doesn’t give confidence that she is going to be neutral in this matter,” he stated.