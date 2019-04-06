Home | News | Election 2020 may be rigged - Mahama predicts

Election 2020 may be rigged - Mahama predicts

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Mahama Humble Look 09 John Mahama, former president, Ghana

Former President John Mahama has cast doubts over the Electoral Commission’s (EC) ability to conduct neutral general elections in 2020.

Mr. John Dramani Mahama, who is the flag bearer for. the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said: “to be more open with the political parties are the ad of election 2020.”

He has, therefore, underscored the need for the EC to pr, therefore, critics wrong.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Citi Fm he said: “They need to prove us wrong. We have our doubts that they can be neutral and fair… the current posture and the way they are conducting things makes us doubt that they will be neutral and fair in 2020.”

He added: “The EC is not a secret society. It is not somebody’s private closet that needs to be shut and us not know what is going on there… they should open all the process.”

“When the EC starts behaving like the representatives of political parties are a nuisance [to the Commission]… then this affects the trust and confidence the people have in the EC [which is supposed to be] a neutral arbiter,” the former President added.

He has advised the EC boss, Jean Mensa not to “become sensitive to criticisms” and further urged her to change her posture.

“Her posture doesn’t give confidence that she is going to be neutral in this matter,” he stated.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Edward Ameyibor’s funeral fixed for Friday, July 5

May 20, 2019

Government launches sixth national policy summit

May 20, 2019

Commey ready to ‘rock and roll’ against Beltran

May 20, 2019

Give a verdict on ambulances purchased under Mahama’s government – Segbefia to EOCO

May 20, 2019

Police clash with Krobo residents over PDS mass disconnection exercise

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!