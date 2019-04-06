Open defecation will send many to hell - Man of God

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Royal Reign Chapel International has launched a campaign against open defecation.

Founder and leader of the church, Reverend Fiifi Ankomah explaining the rationale behind the campaign said, the irresponsible acts by some individuals have cost the nation a lot hence the reason behind their campaign.

According to him, he took the initiative to research the Bible to support his campaign and from what he gathered, open defecation is something evil and against the will of God.

He said God who dwells among men does not do so when the people engage in open defecation.

Quoting Deuteronomy 24:13-14 to buttress his point he said: “As part of your equipment have something to dig with, and when you relieve yourself, dig a hole and cover up your excrement. 14 For the Lord, your God moves about in your camp to protect you and to deliver your enemies to you. Your camp must be holy so that he will not see among you anything indecent and turn away from you.”

He further said open defecation will make a lot of Ghanaians go to hell.

The church he noted has taken steps to educate the members on the need to support the campaign and as part, if the plans of the church, it will embark on public campaigns and advocacy to from home the need for people to stop open defecation.

Delivering his third state of the nation address to parliament on Thursday, 21 February 2019, the President Akufo-Addo charged Ghanaians to desist from the practice, adding that: “Open defecation cannot be a characteristic of the country that is working to be transformed economically and to be counted among the developed nations of the world”.

He, therefore, noted that it was imperative that every household gets a toilet.