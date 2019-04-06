More rains expected as rainy season nears peak

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

File photo

More rains are expected over the next few weeks, as the rainy season heads towards its peak period.

The public is therefore advised to take all necessary measures to prevent the ill effects of the rainy season such as flooding, drowning and breeding of mosquitoes, amongst others.

Mr, Michael Padi, Senior Meteorologist at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview, that whilst the frequency of rainfall had currently increased, the season had not yet reached its peak period.

He said the peak of the season is expected in June, adding that, during this period, the rains would be more intense and frequent, and would typically last a lot longer.

"By next month, we expect the monsoon rains which are consistent rains and could last an entire day," Mr. Padi said.

He said upon peaking in June, the rainy season was expected to abruptly end around July, with slight drizzles in August.

Touching on atmospheric heat, the senior meteorologist said the frequent rainfall would reduce the heat in the atmosphere, adding that, currently, the interval between one rainfall and another would be either a day or two.

He said Northern Ghana would experience very strong winds accompanying the rains, "but rains in the South, though they could be heavy, are not expected to be characterised by much turbulence."

Mr. Padi reminded the citizenry of the need to take basic measures to mitigate the ill effects of the season, such as desilting drains and gutters to prevent flooding.

He also cautioned against seeking shelter under potentially weak structures during rainfall, to avoid getting injured or killed, as a result of strong winds blowing down these structures.

Mr. Padi said drivers should be extra cautious during the season, and be very careful when driving on flooded roads, because it could be difficult to differentiate between the road and side drains during floods.

He added that rain water resulted in slippery roads, and so people should drive carefully, because the risk of skidding of the road or crashing into another car was very high.

Mr. Padi advised people within flood-prone areas to move to safer grounds while the season lasted.

Whilst Southern Ghana would experience a minor season later in the year, Northern Ghana only has one major rainy season.