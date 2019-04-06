Home | News | Deal with Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale - Deputy Minister of Defence tells Police

Deal with Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale - Deputy Minister of Defence tells Police

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Derrick Oduro Deputy Minister of Defence, Major retired Derrick Oduro

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Major retired Derrick Oduro has described as unfortunate the unruly behavior at the 2019 VGMAs.

The legislator said the pulling of the gun was uncalled for.

He is, therefore, questioning the rationale behind the action and why security men were deployed to the view.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said efforts must be employed to prevent acts that may make it easier for evil men to initiate acts that could affect the nation.

He has emphasized the need for the appropriate authorities to intensify how guns are licensed for citizens.

The arrest of the two musicians he said was in order and has asked the police to ensure they investigate the matter and deal with the two when finding culpable.

He was worried at the proliferation of illegal arms and has assured Ghanaians government will put in measures to prevent people from dealing in the illegal trade of gun business and importation.

He believes people who seek to wield find must be properly examined psychological and mentally before they are allowed to wield guns.

Major Oduro said the public should not take the law into their own hands even in the face of threats.

He charged the public to believe in the security agencies and report any case of insecurity so they are protected.

Stonebwoy pulled a gun on stage whilst receiving the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the year at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The confusion started when Shatta Wale and his militants rushed onto the stage when Stonebwoy was about to receive his award.

Afraid of what could happen, Stonebwoy quickly pulled out a gun.

The two are being investigated by the police.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

