Meet Elizabeth Frances Baaba Sey first female graduate from University of Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: yen.com.gh

Elizabeth Frances Baaba Sey

Prior to Ghana attaining independence in 1957, Elizabeth Frances Baaba Sey, paved the way for other women after she became the first female graduate of the University of Ghana.

Nearly four years before Ghana declared independence from British colonial rule, a young woman, Elizabeth Frances Baaba Sey, made history when she graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon.

After completing the Achimota Secondary School in Accra, she was admitted to the University College of the Gold Coast, now the University of Ghana.

Frances Baaba Sey became the first female to graduate with a BA degree in 1953. And she was immortalized, the Elizabeth Frances Sey Hall was founded in her name at the university in 2011 to commemorate her contribution to the University of Ghana.

Elizabeth Frances Baaba Sey was born in April 21, 1927–1991. She was admitted to what was then the University College of the Gold Coast, now the University of Ghana, graduated with a BA degree in 1953.

After graduating she became the Education Officer for Sekondi and was also the Head of the English Department at Achimota School until retiring in 1987.

Elizabeth Sey served on the Board of Governors of the Ghana International School until her death.

She taught at a number of schools including Wesley Girls’ High School, Cape Coast; Saint Louis Secondary School in Kumasi; and Achimota School in Accra.

The University of Ghana named the 400-room residence hall in her honour.914