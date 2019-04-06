Home | News | Security was undermined at 2019 VGMA – Ayensuano MP worried

Security was undermined at 2019 VGMA – Ayensuano MP worried

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: Peacefmonline.com

Ayensuano Mp New Samuel Ayeh-Paye, MP for Ayensuano constituency

Member of Parliament [MP] for Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern region, Samuel Ayeh-Paye commenting on the unfortunate free-for-all fight that happened at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2019 held at the Accra International Conference Centre Dome over the weekend is bothered about how a gun got into the auditorium when there are metal detectors at the venue entrance.

According to the Ayensuano MP, security threat issues should not be taken for granted no matter the gathering involved, especially with such programmes pulling massive crowd.

“ . . Security alertness at the programme was undermined because I know for a fact that the international conference centre has metal detectors which could have prevented the entry of weapons used in causing mayhem,” he said.

Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, Hon. Ayeh-Paye irritably affirmed he became very afraid to see the armed security men at the programme moving back from the riot between the two musicians, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale when their job was to tackle and face such occurrences to calm peace.

“One thing I became very afraid of was to see the armed security personnel present at the programme moving away from the chaos they were supposed to fight against,” he bitterly lamented.

In a more profound tone, Hon. Ayeh-Paye condemned the two artistes involved in the riot of not behaving as expected of them as persons who have supporters.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Edward Ameyibor’s funeral fixed for Friday, July 5

May 20, 2019

Government launches sixth national policy summit

May 20, 2019

Commey ready to ‘rock and roll’ against Beltran

May 20, 2019

Give a verdict on ambulances purchased under Mahama’s government – Segbefia to EOCO

May 20, 2019

Police clash with Krobo residents over PDS mass disconnection exercise

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!