Security was undermined at 2019 VGMA – Ayensuano MP worried

Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Samuel Ayeh-Paye, MP for Ayensuano constituency

Member of Parliament [MP] for Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern region, Samuel Ayeh-Paye commenting on the unfortunate free-for-all fight that happened at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2019 held at the Accra International Conference Centre Dome over the weekend is bothered about how a gun got into the auditorium when there are metal detectors at the venue entrance.

According to the Ayensuano MP, security threat issues should not be taken for granted no matter the gathering involved, especially with such programmes pulling massive crowd.

“ . . Security alertness at the programme was undermined because I know for a fact that the international conference centre has metal detectors which could have prevented the entry of weapons used in causing mayhem,” he said.

Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, Hon. Ayeh-Paye irritably affirmed he became very afraid to see the armed security men at the programme moving back from the riot between the two musicians, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale when their job was to tackle and face such occurrences to calm peace.

“One thing I became very afraid of was to see the armed security personnel present at the programme moving away from the chaos they were supposed to fight against,” he bitterly lamented.

In a more profound tone, Hon. Ayeh-Paye condemned the two artistes involved in the riot of not behaving as expected of them as persons who have supporters.