Ayariga's mansion flooded after Monday's rains

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: peacefmonline.com

Founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga has had his house flooded after heavy rains in Accra on Monday.

Parked cars at his residence in West Legon are stuck as frantic efforts are being put into draining the floods.

The intermittent rains have also resulted in floods in some areas of the country’s capital city.

Mr Ayarga, who confirmed the incident to ClassFMonline.com, said a nearby drain got inundated during the rains, forcing the flood waters to rush into his plush residence in the national capital, Accra.

Eight of his cars which were parked in the house at the time of the floods got inundated. They include a Bentley, Daimler Crysler, and several Land Cruisers.

Adabraka, Haatso, Ashongman and Madina are among the areas flooded by Monday’s downpour.