Home | News | Minister launches 2019 Oil Palm Plantation Project

Minister launches 2019 Oil Palm Plantation Project

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh Brong Ahafo Regional Minister 123 Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh

Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, on Monday, launched the 2019 Oil Palm Plantation Project with over one million seedlings, nursed by the Richie Plantation Limited, ready to be distributed to farmers.

Launching the Project at Dunkwa on Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality on the Central Region, he said it was to help mining communities to reclaim lands and provide alternative means of livelihood for illegal miners.

The Project is being funded by the Minerals Development Fund of the Lands Ministry with a decentralised monitoring system on progress of farmers.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh urged the youth to take advantage of the Project and appealed to traditional leaders to release lands for it.

He said it would be extended to other mining communities in the Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions.

Mr Sampson Kwaku Boafo, the Chairman of the Minerals Commission, assured the mining communities that the Commission would regulate the activities of mining companies to ensure they fulfilled their social responsibilities so as not to leave the mining areas in dilapidated state.

Madam Happy Esther Edjeani, the Board Chairperson of the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) Secretariat, said it would evaluate the project to access its socio-economic benefit to broaden and extend it to other communities.

It would also discuss with the breweries and pharmaceutical companies, among others, to increase the use of palm produce to enable farmers have value for money.

Mr Richard Quansah, the Chief Executive Officer of Richie Plantations, said it was encouraging to see the youth stopping illegal mining and engaging in oil palm farming under the Project.

In attendance were Mr Thomas Yaw Adjei Baffoe, the Deputy Central Regional Minister, Municipal/District Chief Executives, and religious and traditional leaders.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Edward Ameyibor’s funeral fixed for Friday, July 5

May 20, 2019

Government launches sixth national policy summit

May 20, 2019

Commey ready to ‘rock and roll’ against Beltran

May 20, 2019

Give a verdict on ambulances purchased under Mahama’s government – Segbefia to EOCO

May 20, 2019

Police clash with Krobo residents over PDS mass disconnection exercise

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!