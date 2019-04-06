Too much indiscipline in Ghana – Dep Minister bemoans VGMA saga

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: peacefmonline.com

play videoGeorge Anadah, Minister of communication

“This should never happen again. We should not entertain these things. There is too much indiscipline taking place in our country and we should put a stop to it,” says Deputy Minister of communication, George Andah.

According to him, knowing the level of rivalry between the two Reggae dancehall artiste, the security should have put measures in place to forestall such situations.

Mr Andah who was also a victim of the chaos said this issue should not be trivialized or politicized; “peace should be instilled between these two; this is getting too far and I think we should put a stop to this.”

