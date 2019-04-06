Home | News | Atta Akyea is best performing minister - Wuntumi declares

Atta Akyea is best performing minister - Wuntumi declares

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: myashhfmonline.com

Wontumi88 Chairman Wontumi

he Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, has been named the Best Performing Minister for the Month of May ,according to a revelations from the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party Bernard Antwi Bosiako.

According to Chairman Wuntumi, some of the initiatives by the Minister of Works and Housing especially with regards to the exposure on the fictitious housing deal by the John Mahama administration clearly shows that Atta Akyea is ready to fight against corruption.

It will be recalled that ,the former Works and Housing Minister, Collins Dauda has been accused of altering the original agreement for the Saglemi housing project without recourse to Parliament.

The Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta-Akyea, who made the allegation said after Parliament passed the agreement in October 2012 for the construction of 5,000 housing units at 200 million dollars, the then minister reviewed the contract scaling down the number of units to some 1,500 units and later to 1,024 units after another review in 2016.

Mr. Atta Akyea during a press conference on the apparent neglect of the project said the contractor misappropriated $129 million of the project funds.

He said the state was shortchanged by 3,498 housing units and lost about $140 million of the contract sum.

Speaking at Ashh Fm’s biggest outdoor event dubbed Peoples Forum at the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region over the weekend, Bernard Antwi Bosiako heaped praises on Hon. Atta Akyea for exposing the corrupt deals that happened under the John Mahama led administration and calls other minister to emulate him.

‘’ I must say that John Mahama, former president has offended the nation a lot with his crooks and corrupt deals , he has stolen state funds to amass wealth for himself’’ he told the gathering

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Edward Ameyibor’s funeral fixed for Friday, July 5

May 20, 2019

Government launches sixth national policy summit

May 20, 2019

Commey ready to ‘rock and roll’ against Beltran

May 20, 2019

Give a verdict on ambulances purchased under Mahama’s government – Segbefia to EOCO

May 20, 2019

Police clash with Krobo residents over PDS mass disconnection exercise

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!