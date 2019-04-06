Atta Akyea is best performing minister - Wuntumi declares

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

he Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, has been named the Best Performing Minister for the Month of May ,according to a revelations from the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party Bernard Antwi Bosiako.

According to Chairman Wuntumi, some of the initiatives by the Minister of Works and Housing especially with regards to the exposure on the fictitious housing deal by the John Mahama administration clearly shows that Atta Akyea is ready to fight against corruption.

It will be recalled that ,the former Works and Housing Minister, Collins Dauda has been accused of altering the original agreement for the Saglemi housing project without recourse to Parliament.

The Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta-Akyea, who made the allegation said after Parliament passed the agreement in October 2012 for the construction of 5,000 housing units at 200 million dollars, the then minister reviewed the contract scaling down the number of units to some 1,500 units and later to 1,024 units after another review in 2016.

Mr. Atta Akyea during a press conference on the apparent neglect of the project said the contractor misappropriated $129 million of the project funds.

He said the state was shortchanged by 3,498 housing units and lost about $140 million of the contract sum.

Speaking at Ashh Fm’s biggest outdoor event dubbed Peoples Forum at the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region over the weekend, Bernard Antwi Bosiako heaped praises on Hon. Atta Akyea for exposing the corrupt deals that happened under the John Mahama led administration and calls other minister to emulate him.

‘’ I must say that John Mahama, former president has offended the nation a lot with his crooks and corrupt deals , he has stolen state funds to amass wealth for himself’’ he told the gathering