Serbia to re-open Diplomatic Mission in Ghana

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Serbia Cooperation 2 Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Ivica Dacic

The Serbian Government has announced plans to re-open its Diplomatic Mission in Ghana to expand and strengthen political, economic, and trade ties for mutual interest and benefit.

Based on the agreement between the two countries, the Government of Serbia had made budgetary allocations to ensure that the Embassy was opened this year.

Mr Ivica Dacic, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, announced this when he paid a courtesy call on his counterpart in Ghana, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on Monday in Accra.

The visit is part of a three-day official trip to Ghana to explore areas of deepening bilateral cooperation.

Mr Dacic said the renewed partnership and the establishment of the Mission would be a pivotal point to reviving and strengthening the trade relations between the two countries.

“From 2000 to 2008, the trade volume between Ghana and Serbia witnessed a steady increase. From a low level of USD$4,404,000 million in 2000, bilateral trade between Ghana and Serbia rose to USD$20.645,000 million in 2008. In the area of imports, Ghana imported photogrammetric, surveying instruments and appliances worth GH¢13.909.00 from Serbia in 2012,” he said.

“Other import products from Serbia included engines for agriculture and forestry tractors, chainsaw, concrete and mortar mixers, and sewing machines. On the other hand, Ghana’s main export products to Serbia include cocoa products, fresh pineapples, wood products and spices.”

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey, on her part, gave an assurance that plans were afoot to re-open the Ghana Mission in Serbia for the mutual benefit of the two states.

She recalled that the relations between Ghana and Serbia dated back to the then Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (SFRY) under its President, Josef Broz Tito and Ghana’s first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The two leaders played prominent roles in the formation of the Non-Aligned Movement and Ghana and the former SFRY had a common objective of promoting global peace and security through the policy of Non-Alignment.

She expressed appreciation to the Serbian Government for offering scholarships to Ghanaian students to pursue courses in critical sectors such as heath and economics.

Madam Botchwey acknowledged the contributions by Serbia towards the economic development of Ghana, with the construction of landmark projects like the Pawlungu Tomato Factory and the Accra International Conference Centre.

She said the economic ties could be further enhanced through the Government’s vision of ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ using initiatives such the One District-One Factory and Planting for Food and Jobs.

The Foreign Minister urged Serbia, with its technology expertise, to partner the Government’s flagship programmes to improve on cocoa processing, irrigation systems, fruit and vegetable farming and agriculture machinery.

