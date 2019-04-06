'Time for our supporters to honour Otumfuo' – Nana Dankwah

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Nana Kwame Dankwa, the Deputy Accra Representative of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has called on the teeming fans of the club to fill the stands at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, on Sunday, May 26, to honour their Life Patron, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The 2017/18 Ivorian champions would renew their rivalry with record Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions, Asante Kotoko in this year’s Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Cup match.

It is in honour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, as part of the 20th Anniversary celebration since he ascended the throne 20 years ago.

Nana Dankwa told the media in an interview that, “It’s time for the supporters to honour Otumfuo by filling the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday”.

He added that, the fans have no option than to make the king proud by ensuring that, the stadium was painted in red and support the club to win the trophy.

According to Nana Dankwah, Kotoko was taking the match seriously because they wanted to honour the owner of the club on his 20th anniversary by winning and keeping the trophy in the region.

“It is true that we have written a letter to the Normalisation Committee following our game against Asec Mimosas on Sunday, May 26 to honour Otumfuo on his 20th-anniversary celebration.

“We sent the letter last week and we are expecting a reply this week. We are ready to honour our king with this great match,” he added.