Home | News | 'Time for our supporters to honour Otumfuo' – Nana Dankwah

'Time for our supporters to honour Otumfuo' – Nana Dankwah

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Nana Kwame Dankwa Deputy Accra Representative Of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Nana Kwame Dankwa, Deputy Accra Representative, Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Nana Kwame Dankwa, the Deputy Accra Representative of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has called on the teeming fans of the club to fill the stands at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, on Sunday, May 26, to honour their Life Patron, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The 2017/18 Ivorian champions would renew their rivalry with record Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions, Asante Kotoko in this year’s Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Cup match.

It is in honour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, as part of the 20th Anniversary celebration since he ascended the throne 20 years ago.

Nana Dankwa told the media in an interview that, “It’s time for the supporters to honour Otumfuo by filling the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday”.

He added that, the fans have no option than to make the king proud by ensuring that, the stadium was painted in red and support the club to win the trophy.

According to Nana Dankwah, Kotoko was taking the match seriously because they wanted to honour the owner of the club on his 20th anniversary by winning and keeping the trophy in the region.

“It is true that we have written a letter to the Normalisation Committee following our game against Asec Mimosas on Sunday, May 26 to honour Otumfuo on his 20th-anniversary celebration.

“We sent the letter last week and we are expecting a reply this week. We are ready to honour our king with this great match,” he added.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Edward Ameyibor’s funeral fixed for Friday, July 5

May 20, 2019

Government launches sixth national policy summit

May 20, 2019

Commey ready to ‘rock and roll’ against Beltran

May 20, 2019

Give a verdict on ambulances purchased under Mahama’s government – Segbefia to EOCO

May 20, 2019

Police clash with Krobo residents over PDS mass disconnection exercise

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!