Prince Obeng Ampem scores for Croatian second-tier side Sibenik in defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

play videoPrince Obeng Ampem

Youngster Prince Obeng Ampem scored for Sibenik in their 3-1 defeat to runaway champions Varazdin in the Croatian top-flight.

The 21-year-old levelled for the visitors five minutes into the second half but could not match the promoted side.

Ampem snookered home a cross from the left to tally six goals in 24 appearances.

Sibenik are second on the table; five points behind Varazdin with one match to end the season.