Wa Sports Complex scheduled for completion by September

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: GNA

Mr Abdul Razack, the Site Engineer for Wa Multipurpose Sports Complex, has assured the youth of Upper West that construction works for the 5000 capacity facility would be completed and handed over by September 2019.

The Project was scheduled to complete in nine months but the contractor failed to meet the timeline due to changes in the initial plan for the project coupled with delay in release of funds by the National Youth Authority.

But Mr Razack told the Youth Parliament that the project was 71 percent complete and would be fully done and handed over within a period of four months.

He gave the assurance when the Upper West Youth Parliament paid a visit to project site of the facility to ascertain the progress of work for themselves.

“As you can see we are on site and my assurance to Youth Parliament is that the project is about 71% complete and the 29% left will be completed by September, 2019”, he said.

The Speaker of the Youth Parliament, Mr. James Anabiga and Members of the house were impressed with the progress of work but appealed to government to release funds for its timely completion.

He also appealed to government to allocate a Conference Room for the Youth Parliament to facilitate their activities, stressing: “I want to make a passionate appeal to government to allocate a Conference Room for Youth Parliament to carry out its activities to prevent the stress we go through to get a venue whenever we have Parliamentary Proceedings”.

Members of the Youth Parliament also visited the Affordable Housing Unit project along the Wa Dolimo Road which started in 2007 but has since been abandoned by successive governments and expressed worry about the state of abandonment and neglect.

Mr Anibiga called on government, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to as a matter of urgency resolve issues surrounding the project for construction work to continue.

The Upper West Youth Parliament is a nonpartisan group formed in 2010 by the National Youth Authority to enable the youth contributes to national development and hold duty-bearers accountable.