BAG president leaves Ghana for World Council meeting

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Yeboah Evans BAG Yeboah Evans, President, Badminton Association of Ghana

Mr. Yeboah Evans President of the Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) has left Ghana to attend a ten-day World Council Meeting in Nanjing, China.

The 2019 Badminton World Federation (BWF) Annual General Meeting would be held on Thursday, May 23.

Mr. Evans who left Ghana on Saturday, May 18, is expected to make a presentation on the success story of Ghana Badminton for all 206 Member Associations’ present.

He would speak on the theme; “Global Competences with member association partnerships: a case study of Ghana Badminton rise towards a common sporting future for growth.”

His presentation would examine the rise of Ghana Badminton’s recent development initiatives and strategic structures.

It would also focus on the initiative "Shuttle Time" in Schools Programme.

The 2nd Vice President of the Ghana of the Olympic (GOC), would also contest election for a Council Member position at the meeting as the only African candidate.

The elections would be held for two vacant positions on Council – Deputy President and Council member.

There are three (3) nominations for the Deputy President and eight (8) nominations for the one vacant Council member position.

