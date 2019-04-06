Thomas Partey is an upgrade of Pogba - Atletico Madrid star’s agent claims

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Thomas Partey

Representative of Thomas Partey has made a bold claim that his client is a better player than France star Paul Pogba.

Partey was in scintillating form for the Rojiblancos in the just ended, helping the side go finish second in the LaLiga standings.

The 25-year-old’s swashbuckling display recently earned him the Ghanaian Footballer of the Year accolade and was voted into the best 11 African players of the season and his agent was quick to make a comparison with Manchester United’s Pogba.

“He is like Pogba, he’s a box to box player, but he is better than the Frenchman, as he does more defensive work. I feel that because he is African, he gets much less media coverage than the Manchester United player.

“I first watched him play in Ghana, I immediately recognized his qualities and thought that if he could improve on a tactical level, he would be one of the best in the world.

“I told him he must listen, learn and remain humble. A person should always remember where they came from and he has got where he has through hard work. Nobody handed him anything.”