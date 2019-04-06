Seven of Asamoah Gyan's biggest controversies in his Black Stars career

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Asamoah Gyan

Rape and Sodomy allegation

A student Sarah Kwablah accused Asamoah Gyan of raping and sodomizing her. Gyan later admitted he had sex with her, but it was consensual. Kwablah was charged with conspiracy to extort money from Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

Missing penalties

When Ghana beat Czech Republic in the 2006 World Cup in Germany, many people forgot that Gyan missed a penalty. But it did not matter much because he scored another goal and we won the day. Fast forward to 2010, Gyan missed a penalty that would have made Ghana the first African country in the semi-final of a World Cup. Till date, this brings bad emotions to millions in Africa. In 2013, he also missed a penalty against Zambia in the semi-final of the AFCON. That could have put the country into the final against Cote D'Ivoire.

Thugs supporting Gyan beat up a journalist

In 2014 after a national team in Kumasi, the brother of Gyan, Baffour, and the player's media manager Samuel Anim Addo, were accused of gathering individuals to beat up a journalist. The journalist, Daniel Kenu, would later drop charges against his assailants. But this added to the problems surrounding Gyan with regards to what and when he knew about the assault in his name.

Putting his face on the captain's armband

Early last year in a game that he felt would see him scoring his 50th goal for Ghana, Asamoah Gyan embossed a picture of his face on the national team's armband. The coach, Kwesi Appiah later clarified that Gyan had his permission. But this even made it worse in the opinion of so many Ghanaians. For these Ghanaians, the armband was not a personal office but the symbol of a servant trusted with a leadership challenge.

Hairstyle, weight and goal celebrations Asamoah Gyan's goal celebrations are elaborate. That is well known across the footballing world. But that also makes him an easy target when things do no go his or the national team's way. People cite the fact that Gyan seems only interested in the side attractions to the game. The issue of side attractions is what may call his hairstyles and weight into question. Just like his celebrations, these come up when the national team is not winning.

6. Short-lived retirements

In 2013, Gyan asked the national football association that he would like to take time out of the team. Many considered that as an attempt to bring his national team career to an end.

It was not the first time he had left the team. In 2008 during the AFCON in Ghana, a younger Gyan and his older brother Baffour tried to leave the team camp because they said they could not tolerate the abuse Asamoah was getting from fans.

7. Castro disappearance:

In June 2014, he went on a jet ski with close friend and musician Castro on the Volta Lake but the latter got drowned and never showed up.