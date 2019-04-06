Home | News | ASEC to arrive in Ghana on Thursday for Kotoko test

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Kotoko's Match Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be playing ASEC Mimosas at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Ivorian top-flight side ASEC Mimosas will touch down at the Kotoko International Airport on Thursday, May 23, ahead of their clash with Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

The two clubs would vie for the Otumfuo Cup on Sunday, May 26, at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, as part of activities marking the 20th Anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, since ascension onto the throne as Asantehene.

Siaka Traoré, coach of the side would lead a 30-man contingent which includes; management team, technical staff and the playing body into the country.

Asec Mimosas, would fly to Kumasi on the same day for the match via a domestic airline.

The 2017/18 Ivorian champions are expected to be part of the delegation that would call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Friday, May 24, after which they round up their training schedules for the match.

Former striker of Asante Kotoko, Ahmed Simba Toure would be out to haunt his former club, when he returns to familiar grounds, where he was a former cult figure during two different stints with Kotoko.

Kotoko on the other hand, have been enjoying a good run since coach Charles Akonnor took charge of the club seven months ago.

Akonnor is expected to keep faith with his leading marksman Abdul Fatawu Safiu, who has been in fine scoring form in the Special Competition, with Felix Anna, Augustine Sefah, Amos Frimpong, Sogne Yacouba and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Primeval Media, organisers of the match would charge GHC10.00 for the Popular Stand and the Centre Line with the VIP going for GHC50.00.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

