Home | News | ‘Government is not giving out Parks and Gardens for sale’

‘Government is not giving out Parks and Gardens for sale’

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

OB Amoah Parks And Gardens play videoO.B. Amoah

Mr O.B. Amoah, the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, on Monday denied that the Government is clearing part of the Parks and Gardens Land to be sold for commercial purposes.

He said the government had no intention of giving the land out for any commercial purposes or ceding to a private developer, neither would any portion be used for residential purposes.

The Minister was reacting to publication by some media houses to the effect that portions of the Parks and Gardens land, at its Head Office in Accra, had been cleared and that 144 trees and 5,000 nurseries of flowers had been destroyed.

He said the Head Office was situated on a nine-acre land and that, as far back as 2012, the then government attempted to give part of the land to a private developer under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to develop 2.2 acres of it for residential purposes and in turn build offices and buy equipment for the Department.

However, when the current government took office it had observed that while the former Administration had signed an agreement with one entity, another private entity was set to clear the land for that same purpose.

”But fortunately, as at 2016, there was no such development on the land,” he said.

Mr Amoah said the Government was not interested in pursuing any such PPP for the development of the said land and would not give it out for sale.

He said currently, the Attorney General was looking into the issue of the agreement and would come out with its responses soon.

He gave the assurance that the Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, would address the issue thoroughly when she takes her turn at the meet-the-press series next week.

He appealed to the media to seek clarification on stories before they publish.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Edward Ameyibor’s funeral fixed for Friday, July 5

May 20, 2019

Government launches sixth national policy summit

May 20, 2019

Commey ready to ‘rock and roll’ against Beltran

May 20, 2019

Give a verdict on ambulances purchased under Mahama’s government – Segbefia to EOCO

May 20, 2019

Police clash with Krobo residents over PDS mass disconnection exercise

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!