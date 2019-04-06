Ghana Institute of Business and Entrepreneurship sets the pace for youth empowerment

Business News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: Stephanie Birikorang

Nikoi Djanie

The Ghana Institute of Business and Entrepreneurship (GIBE) is poised on raising a generation of independent youths to promote development in the country, its founder, Mr Obed Nikoi Djanie has revealed.

He said with the alarming number of graduates leaving school each year, it was very important for tertiary institutions to consider focusing more on how to empower students and encourage them to desist from studying with the sole aim of working for someone.

According to him, entrepreneurs have the freedom to pursue their own vision and also have control and flexibility over their time.

Mr Djanie, who was speaking in an interview yesterday, ahead of the official opening of GIBE urged students and the youth, in general, to be entrepreneurially minded and stop dreaming about white colour jobs only, while in school, adding that the ability to be innovative is also a sign of preparedness for success.

“Do not go to school with the mindset of completing your field of studies and coming out to work for another individual. Most successful businessmen we see in the society today, started from somewhere else, they were not rich from the start, the beginning is always difficult but takes a step towards being your own boss today and you will never regret it,” he advised.

Mr Djanie, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Attachment Ghana Limited, a recruitment firm and the CEO's magazine also underscored the need for decision-makers and stakeholders in the education sector of the country to consider persons who get ‘D’ and ‘E’ in their examination, as individuals who qualify for admission into universities, instead of discouraging them.

He said GIBE would focus building a league of youth who will be game changers in entrepreneurship.

“We will train our students in a manner that prepares their mind towards creating something by themselves and managing it well to create wealth. We believe that anything is possible with determination and resilience,” he added.