KIA terminal 3 floods after Monday rains

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: primenewsghana.com

Terminal 3 Flooded play videoKotoka International Airport terminal 3 flooded

The newly built terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport, KIA has flooded after the heavy downpour on Monday, May 20.

In a viral video, the workers at the terminal 3 are seen trying to mop the floor at the terminal.

Most parts of the Capital Accra are faced with flooding anytime it rains, the situation some say it is not helping the developmental agenda of the country.

On the same Monday, May 20, running water spilt from chocked drains unto the roads at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle precisely Iran clinic and left pedestrians with no option but to walk through the water which was around the knee level.

The heavy downpour trapped scores of vehicles in the water whilst others manoeuvred their way to drive through. Adding to that, houses in the vicinity have also been flooded leaving residents stranded.

Speaking to PrimeNewsGhana, a resident of the area comparing today's downpour to past years said today's rains are better and not heavier than what they saw years back.

''Today's rain is a bit better as compared to two-three years back. I have been here for ten years now and I know what am talking about. It is normally like this, the big gutter, that leads to the Odaw has been filled to the brim with water. The government should fix the drainage system, the drainage is poor. The gutters around are chocked if it rains heavily, flooding is massive''.

