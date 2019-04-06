Lack of logistics hampering work of Effutu Police Command

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Chief Superintendent Godfrey Tetteh Adjirakor speaking at 2018 WASSA

The unavailability of basic logistics such as stationery, computers, recorders and photocopiers is hampering the efficient discharge of police duties in the Effutu Municipality.

Chief Superintendent Godfrey Tetteh Adjirakor, the Effutu Municipal Police Commander, said this at the Command’s 2018 West African Security Services Association (WASSA) held at Winneba.

He said the Command covered 18 electoral areas and more than 40 communities with an estimated population of 63,000.

However, the Municipality had only one Police Station with a numerical strength of 76 personnel, including 28 females.

Chief Superintendent Adjirakor stated that in spite of the challenges, the Command had performed creditably over the years, especially in crime combat, to ensure a peaceful environment.

That, he noted, was achieved through vigorous day and night patrols, intelligence gathering and the collaboration from the public.

Chief Superintendent Adjirakor said with the increasing population, globalisation, and advancement in technology and electronic commerce, a new type of policing was needed to ensure a peaceful and stable society.

He expressed unhappiness that people most often found it difficult to volunteer information on crime and, therefore, appealed to the public to willingly give out information to enable the Police to apprehend criminals quickly.

The Commander said chieftaincy and land disputes were issues negatively affecting the development of the area and stressed the need for opinion leaders to take steps to address them to ensure peace.

He commended the people for their continuous support to the Police Command and appealed for more cooperation to enhance their operations.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Paramount Chief of Effutuman, who chaired the event, applauded the officers for their hard work and appealed to them to continue to respect the rights of the people.

He assured the Police of the Traditional Council’s readiness to support them whenever the need arose to help maintain peace in the area.

Five personnel were awarded with certificates and citation for their dedication to duty and hard work within the year under review.