Asamoah Gyan was ill-advised to retire - Joseph Yamin

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: footballghana.com

Joseph Yamin, Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports

Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin has expressed his disappointment to the decision by Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan to retire from International Football whiles insisting that the player was ill-advised.

According to him, the surprise announcement from Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer is not the best especially when the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 is set to start next month in Egypt.

Gyan earlier today shockingly announced his retirement from the national team through a press statement released from his camp. Part of the statement explained that his decision is largely based on captaincy issues which has become a problem in the team.

A portion of the statement read, “If the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team of the tournament, I wish to recuse myself from the tournament”.

Speaking on the back of Gyan’s retirement in an interview with Angel FM, Joseph Yamin shared that the people who advised the player to take such a decision did not help him.

“I do not support the decision of Asamoah Gyan to retire because of a captaincy disagreement. I think his advisers have failed him and didn’t handle the issue well”, the former Deputy Sports Minister noted.

Meanwhile, Head Coach James Kwesi Appiah will be unveiling a 30-man squad on Wednesday before the Black Stars start camping in preparation towards the 2019 AFCON.