Kofi Amoah not doing enough to clamp down on corruption in football – Yamoah Ponko

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: footballghana.com

Dr. Kofi Amoah

Former Management Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mr. Afrifa Yamoah Ponko has accused President of the GFA Normalization Committee (NC), Dr. Kofi Amoah of not doing enough to clamp down on corruption in football.

According to him, the NC boss is not tackling the issues of bribery allegations leveled against some referees officiating the Special Competition well and if care is not taken he will go down in history as the worst leader at the GFA.

His comments comes on the back of the decision by the Normalization Committee to temporary suspend the match officials that handled the match week 11 fixture between Ashanti Gold and Kotoko - Referees Ali Alhassan, Mustapha Abdulai and Mohammed Issahaku – following some bribery scandal that came out at the end of the match.

Speaking in an interview with Happy FM on Monday, May 20, 2019, Yamoah Ponko questioned why Dr. Kofi Amoah will decide to suspend referees implicated in the bribery allegation and not arrest them.

“Dr. Kofi Amoah, if he doesn’t take care, he will be the worst football administrator Ghana has ever had. Tell him that Yamoah Ponko is talking. What is he talking about, suspending the officials without any arrest? You are in government and government has given you such a power and look at what is doing, and the minister too is there watching you. You are condemning and conniving corruption and bribery in Ghana football,” He shared.