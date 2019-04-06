Home | News | Gyan’s Decision to retire from national team the right call – Sam Johnson

Gyan's Decision to retire from national team the right call – Sam Johnson

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: footballghana.com

Sam Johnson 1 Sam Johnson, Ex-Black Stars player

Ex-Black Stars player, Sam Johnson has indicated that the decision from Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan to retire from the national team is the right call.

Asamoah Gyan announced his retirement from the national team through a press release on Monday, May 20, 2019, explaining that he feels betrayed by head coach James Kwesi Appiah.

According to the statement, the player does not agree with the gaffer’s decision to choose a substantive captain when he is fit and around. Hence his decision to call it quits as far as playing for the nation team is concerned.

Speaking on the back of Gyan’s retirement on Kumasi FM this evening, Sam Johnson explained that even though some people will not be happy with the player’s decision, we should all respect and accept it.

“I'm not surprised by Gyan’s' decision to retire because it's been the wish of most Ghanaians claiming he's aging. I know most people are happy but we must analyze whether his input is needed or not but I think we have to respect his decision”, Sam Johnson said.

He added, “Some people have been saying so many bad things about him but in order not for him to harbour some pain in him during the AFCON, I think it's a good decision for him to take”.

He further shared that what has happened can only affect the Black Stars depending on the steps we take heading into the final preparations for the AFCON.

“Whether his announcement to retire from the Black Stars will affect us or not, it depends on how soon we recover and do the right things”, he noted.

