Akufo-Addo To Tour Flood Works Today

Dan Soko
President Akufo-Addo will today tour some parts of the Greater Accra Region to inspect on-going works aimed at reducing flooding in the capital.

Monday’s downpour left several suburbs of Accra flooded whilst also disrupting traffic flow.

Homes were taken by runoff water in areas like Asylum Down, Shiashie and Haatso, which were among the hardest hit.

Portions of the Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 3 were also flooded.

Founder and leader of the All People's Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga was also caught up in the flooding as pictures surfaced of him contending with the runoff water at his residence at West Legon.

521201990604 1i830o4bbv allpeoplescongressfounderhassanayarigahomefloodede1558419073350

The home of All Peoples Congress founder, Hassan Ayariga was also flooded

The President is expected to visit dredging works on the Odaw River and the storm drain at Kaneshie First Light.

Accra has experienced several floods almost after every downpour, and the government has been accused of doing very little to address the problem.

It is expected that today's inspection will give the President firsthand information on national capital's flooding situation for appropriate actions to be taken.

The Government has already committed GHc200 million to address the perennial flooding challenges nationwide.

The funds are to be used for desilting, excavation and construction works under the National Emergency Flood Control Works.

The Ministry of Finance initially approved GHc5,500,000 for desilting and excavation works and later approved GHc194,500,000 for construction works on May 22 and July 27, 2018.

---citinewsroom

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

