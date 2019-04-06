Home | News | US Ambassador Rolls Up Sleeves For Work In Kumasi

US Ambassador Rolls Up Sleeves For Work In Kumasi

Dan Soko

The New US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan was hard at work during the Investment Summit in Kumasi, Opening a State of the art Hospital the HopeXChange Cancer Center.

She has assembled a World Class team of Experts in Oncology including Dr. Mario Capello, the Director of the Center, Professor Elijah Paintsil a Ghanaian Physician in Pediatrics from Yale University and others.

Dr. Thomas Mensah was excited to meet the team because as the Creator of Silicon Valley of Ghana He believes the Telemedicine Program at Silicon Valley will take this Hospital to a Whole New Level to provide Health Care services to the entire West African Region.

The Telemedicine program will have a node at the HopeXechange medical facility connecting to the Mayo Clinic in the US, the Yale Medical School, Medical Facilities in UK, Germany and South Africa, Dr. Mensah will bring former US Astronaut Dr. Bobby Satcher , PhD MIT, MD Harvard and Telemedicine Expert for Silicon Valley Ghana now at MD Anderson Oncology Department to collaborate with the HopeX Change Hospital in Telemedicine and Oncology.

The Ambassador impressed Dr. Mensah since she could speak a few sentences in Twi, unheard off for a new Ambassador.

She invited Dr. Thomas Mensah to tour the Facility.

The Ambassador was also invited as a Guest of Otumfuo to sit at the Dais, with the Honorable Otuo Siriboe II, Chairman of Council of State, Hon Allan Kyeremateng, Minister of Trade and Industries, and Hon. Amoako Atta, Minister of Roads and Transport during his Birthday Celebration in Kumasi.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been quietly rebuilding Kumasi since he was coronated 20 Years ago.

The King has his eyes set on enhancing the Infrastructure like Roads, Railway, Aviation Transportation with the Government that will make Kumasi, the Garden City of West Africa, reaching all Sustainable Development Goals as we enter the 21st Century.

The Kumasi Aircraft Maintenance Facility, the MRO will create an Airport City that will attract Fortune 500 Companies like Coca Cola, Boeing, Airbus, Facebook, Amazon to have their African Headquarters in Kumasi. This project alone will create 400,000 Jobs in Kumasi.

