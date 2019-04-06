NPP will go back to opposition in 2020 - Prophet 1 Predicts

Politics of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Prophet Dr Ebenezer Adarkwah Yiadom

The governing New Patriotic Party, (NPP) will not rule beyond the year 2020, if a stern warning issued by Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, alias Prophet 1 is overlooked, MyNewsGh.com reports.

In a televised sermon monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the founder and leader of the Ebenezer Miracle and Worship Centre said the NPP is losing power in 2020 if a certain “loudmouthed pastor is not stopped from calling his peers fake”.

Though he would not mention any name, Prophet 1 said the pastor in question has assumed a certain high ground and it appears he is the only Man of God that persons in the NPP and government respects.

The visibly enraged Prophet 1 revealed his instrumental role in the electoral fortune of the NPP in 2016 and how some of its top executives troop to him for help, but are watching unconcerned for just one pastor to denigrate him and other prophets in Ghana.

“I’m warning the leadership of the NPP; if that pastor is not called to order, they will go back to opposition; they shouldn’t dare me”, he fumed.

“I still have videos to show for how Nana Addo frequented my private residence for ‘akwankyere’ that helped him to win the elections; I don’t want to talk too much”, he said.

The Ebenezer Miracle and Worship Centre was a popular destination for top politicians in the run up to the 2016 elections.

Former Vice President, the late Papa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur and First Lady, Rebecca Akufo Addo led different entourages from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP to Opambour’s church for prayers before the elections.

Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom also claimed both Ex-President John Mahama and then-candidate Nana Akufo Addo also called on him secretly for help.

“I could have taken money from the NDC, but I didn’t want to dispute what God had said so I told them point blank that they were going to lose; I said it before Amissah-Arthur when he came to my church”, so who says he’s a better prophet than me, he quizzed.

Prophet 1 was one of the men if God who were given special mention by President Akufo Addo in his victory speech, after he was declared winner of the 2016 election.

“If he continues to call us fake prophets, I will personally organise all the so-called fake prophets to pray for your defeat in 2020”, he warned.