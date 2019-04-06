Home | News | Limited voters registration to begin June 7 as EC increases locations

Limited voters registration to begin June 7 as EC increases locations

Dan Soko

Politics of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

Jean Mensa65 play videoChairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will compromise and conduct the limited voter registration exercise in selected difficult areas in addition to its district offices.

The exercise, which is to take place between Friday, June 7 and Thursday, June 27 2019, was initially planned to happen only at the district offices of the Electoral Commission.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) resisted the initial plan going as far as accusing the EC of scheming to disenfranchise voters.
The NDC wanted the EC to decentralize the exercise up to the electoral area levels instead of just the 260 districts offices.

A former District Chief Executive for Sekyere Afram-Plains in the Ashanti Region, Donkor Fuseini, also petitioned the Commission to extend the limited voter registration exercise to the electoral areas in the Sekyere Afram-Plains constituency because of its difficult terrain and island communities.

But after the tensions between the NDC and EC, the Commission announced it will extend the exercise to identified areas across the country.

“This is to enable citizens and qualified applicants located in riverine, distant and difficult areas who want to take advantage of the registration process to do so,” Jean Mensa, the EC chairperson explained.

The Electoral Commission has also announced December 10, 2019 as the date for the district level elections.

This is to happen concurrently with the referendum on the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.

The Commission plans to compile new voters’ register for the next presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Edward Ameyibor’s funeral fixed for Friday, July 5

May 20, 2019

Government launches sixth national policy summit

May 20, 2019

KIA terminal 3 floods after Monday rains

May 20, 2019

Commey ready to ‘rock and roll’ against Beltran

May 20, 2019

Give a verdict on ambulances purchased under Mahama’s government – Segbefia to EOCO

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!