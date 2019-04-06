Limited voters registration to begin June 7 as EC increases locations

Politics of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will compromise and conduct the limited voter registration exercise in selected difficult areas in addition to its district offices.

The exercise, which is to take place between Friday, June 7 and Thursday, June 27 2019, was initially planned to happen only at the district offices of the Electoral Commission.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) resisted the initial plan going as far as accusing the EC of scheming to disenfranchise voters.

The NDC wanted the EC to decentralize the exercise up to the electoral area levels instead of just the 260 districts offices.

A former District Chief Executive for Sekyere Afram-Plains in the Ashanti Region, Donkor Fuseini, also petitioned the Commission to extend the limited voter registration exercise to the electoral areas in the Sekyere Afram-Plains constituency because of its difficult terrain and island communities.

But after the tensions between the NDC and EC, the Commission announced it will extend the exercise to identified areas across the country.

“This is to enable citizens and qualified applicants located in riverine, distant and difficult areas who want to take advantage of the registration process to do so,” Jean Mensa, the EC chairperson explained.

The Electoral Commission has also announced December 10, 2019 as the date for the district level elections.

This is to happen concurrently with the referendum on the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.

The Commission plans to compile new voters’ register for the next presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana.