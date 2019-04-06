Today at the newsstands

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019 Source: www.ghanaweb.com Some stories making headlines in the news Daily Graphic: * Limited voter registration begins June 7 * Asamoah Gyan retires over captaincy * Police search for man who handed pistol to Stonebwoy * Help families of kidnapped girls deal with trauma - Bright Appiah tells Govt Daily Guide: * Cops grab Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale guns * COCOBOD blew $93.5mon untested fertilizer under Opuni * Accra under water again * Stop attacking EC - Govt * One killed in Konkomba-Chokosi clashes Ghanaian Times: * Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale charged for offensive conduct, act tending to disturb public peace * Private developer not constructing office complex on Parks, Gardens land - Minister * Asamoah Gyan retires from Black Stars Chronicle: * Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy cut to size, expected in court today to be bonded * Govt welcomes EIU report, promises to work harder * Asamoah Gyan quits Black Stars over captain band * Agongo fertilizer was inferior quality - Witness Finder: * EC rolls out plan; limited registration exercise starts June 7 * Govt to guard against risks highlighted in EIU's report * Methodist Girls SHS wins 2010 World ROBOFEST competition B&FT: * No more oil cash for Free SHS * Technology boosts Govt revenue - @MBawumia * Use IGF to maintain facilities - W/R Minister Economy Times: * Govt to raise GH¢12 billion from local market * EIU forecasts widening fiscal debt * BoG reviews the health of the economy, likely to tighten policy rate New Crusading Guide: * I don't trust EC's neutrality in 2020 election - @JDMahama * Support SDG Delivery Fund - @NAkufoAddo urges CEOs * Govt won't be swayed by EIU's report - Oppong-Nkrumah Finder Sports: * Mbappe drops PSG exit hint * Paul Dogbe is a coward - Joshua Clottey * Kwesi Appiah defends AFCON squad

