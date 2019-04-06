Home | News | NRSC schools drivers on wet season driving

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) in the Volta region has taken drivers through safe use of the road during rainy season.

Mr Kwasi Tsibu Yirenkyi, the Regional Manager of the Commission noted that though road crashes in the first quarter of the year in the Region had significantly reduced, the onset of the rains could trigger some road accidents, if not managed.

A total of 124 road crashes were recorded between January and March 2019 as against 139 the same period of 2018, indicating a 10.8 per cent decline.

At a day's engagement with drivers and stakeholders of the Ghana Private Road Transport Unions (GPRTU) organized by the Ghana Institutions of Engineers (GhIE), Mr Yirenkyi said it was more dangerous to drive during the rainy season than other times and cautioned drivers to reduce their speed.

He explained that rain water served as a 'cushion' between vehicle tyres and the roads preventing the vehicle from getting good grips of the road, making it easy for vehicles to skid when brakes were applied.

Mr Yirenkyi said statistics showed that 30 per cent of the time, a driver was likely to lose control driving at 150 kilometres per an hour.

He said it was therefore prudent for drivers to be extra cautious to avoid preventable deaths because statistics showed that every year about 2000 and 5000 pedestrians were killed and maimed respectively.

Madam Antoinette Ama Agboada, Volta Regional Chairperson, GhIE, said the safety of road users had become paramount as the rains set in, reason for their first public engagement.

She advised drivers to maintain their vehicles regularly and practice defensive driving.

